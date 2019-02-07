HC reserves order on Sasikala-Dinakaran plea seeking AIADMK name, two leaves symbol

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on V.K. Sasikala and T.T.V Dinakaran pleas challenging Election Commission decision awarding the ‘two leaves’ symbol and AIADMK name to a faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E.K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

A bench of Justices G. S. Sistani and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal asked Sasikala, Dinakaran, poll panel and and the Palaniswami faction, to file written submission within three days so that it can deliver order within four weeks.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Delhi High Court to dispose of the appeal filed by the AMMK laeder against the EC decision to allot the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the AIADMK led by Palaniswami in four weeks.

The top court has said that if the appeal against the November 23, 2017, EC order could not be disposed of by the High Court in four weeks, the EC should pass an order allotting a common symbol to Dinakaran’s AMMK.

While disposing of the application by Dinakaran, the top court virtually upheld the High Court’s interim order and asked the EC to decide the allotment of a common symbol as per the High Court’s order.

The AIADMK had split into two, both claiming the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

The Election Commission recognised Palaniswami’s group as the real AIADMK and gave it the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

