HC says no to constructions in Nauroji Nagar project

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered that no construction work shall be carried out in Nauroji Nagar residential project in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao rejected a plea of the Central government seeking permission to continue the construction work in the Nauroji Nagar project.

The bench observed that the construction may lead to traffic chaos as the area is close to Kidwai Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.

However, the court allowed the NBCC (India) Ltd, formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd, to carry out repairing work, if required, to avoid any untoward incident which could endanger human life.

In the last hearing, Gautam Bhan, an urban planning expert and amicus curiae, told the bench that the environment report for the Nauroji Nagar project contained several portions that were copy-pasted from the report seeking clearance for a mine in Tamil Nadu as the names of the state’s lakes were mentioned in the Nauroji Nagar report.

Bhan said the environment clearance was given for a separate project in Nauroji Nagar although the entire redevelopment project involving seven colonies was integrated.

Meanwhile, the Central government has informed the court that it is reconsidering the redevelopment of residential project in six other south Delhi colonies — Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Thyagaraja Nagar, Mohammadpur, Kasturba Nagar and Srinivaspuri.

The court has asked the Central government to file an affidavit on its reconsideration of residential projects and listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.

The court was hearing several pleas, including one filed by orthopaedic surgeon Kaushal Kant Mishra, who challenged the permission granted to cut thousands of trees for the residential redevelopment project.

The NBCC together with the Central Public Works Department is executing the project.

