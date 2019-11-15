HC seeks AIIMS, govt response on plea alleging favouritism

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) over a plea alleging favouritism in the recruitment process at the famed institution.

A division bench of the High Court presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar has sought response from the institution and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and slated the matter for hearing in February, 2020.

The plea was filed by former AIIMS director and renowned surgeon P. Venugopal.

The petition seeks court’s direction to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other authorities to determine the order of merit while directly recruiting medical faculty at AIIMS.

Venugopal through his petition alleged that less meritorious candidates are being given preference in exchange of a consideration and thereby lowering the standard of the institution and compromising the larger public interest.

“This is affecting the ability and the motivation/morale of the faculty members to perform their functions to their fullest capability,” the plea read.

This undue favour is being given to less meritorious persons through bypassing of rules and granting of favours in exchange for quid pro quo and general apathy and alienation for the meritorious candidates who are not even getting the seniority deserved under the mandate of statute.

