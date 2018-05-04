HC seeks CBI response on rape-murder convict’s plea to write exam

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Delhi government to file a response on a plea by Santosh Kumar Singh, serving a life term for rape and murder of a law student in 1996, seeking parole to write the LLM examination.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to the CBI and the state government on Singh’s plea and listed the matter for further hearing on May 16.

Singh’s counsel told the court that his client had been pursuing Master of Laws and the examination is going to start from May 19.

Earlier also Singh was granted parole to write examinations.

Singh, the son of a senior police officer, and then a law student in Delhi University had raped and strangled a 26-year-old law student at her Delhi home in January 1996.

On December 3, 1999, the trial court had acquitted him, but the Delhi High Court had on October 27, 2006 held him guilty of rape and murder and awarded the death sentence.

On October 6, 2010, the Supreme Court upheld his conviction but reduced the death sentence to life imprisonment.

–IANS

