HC seeks Centre, AAP govt response over coronavirus plea

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response over a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the court’s direction to the government for adequate measures for preventing coronavirus.

A Division Bench, presided over by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar, issued notice to the Health Ministry and the Delhi government. The matter will now be heard on March 30.

The petition filed by lawyer Triveni Potekar sought directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to make available important and relevant information, and medical facilities for testing and treating coronavirus case.

“India is under grave potential risk of being mass infected for the lack of sufficient screening, testing, isolation facilities, trained health workers with PPE (personal protection equipment) and medical infrastructure in smaller cities and rural India,” it said.

