HC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking hiring of women in IAF

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to file response on a plea seeking recruitment of women as “Airmen” in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and V. Kameswar Rao asked the Ministry of Defence and the IAF to file response on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on November 19.

The court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Kush Kalra, who said he was shocked to see a “discriminatory advertisement” restricting eligibility to only unmarried male for the posts of Airmen in Group X Trade and Group Y Trade in all the departments of IAF.

Group X Trade refers to technical fields like aircraft and ground systems, while Group Y pertains to non-technical fields like logistics and accounts.

Kalra’s advocate Charu Wali Khanna has sought directions for allowing recruitment of women as Airmen in the two groups.

Incidentally, on October 24, 2015, the government announced that women could serve as fighter pilots in the IAF.

–IANS

