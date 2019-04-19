HC seeks Delhi government reply on ‘admission denial’

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city government to file its response on a plea seeking re-admission of those student who were denied admission on “flimsy” grounds like issues in their Aadhaar cards or not being Delhi residents.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked the government to file reply on the plea filed by civil rights group Social Jurist, through advocate Ashok Agarwal, and listed the matter for May 9 for further hearing.

The petition has challenged the denial of admission and re-admission to 130 students by government schools on various “flimsy” grounds like issues in the Aadhaar card, not having transfer certificates and not being residents of Delhi.

Agarwal said that that admission or readmission was were illegally and unconstitutionally denied and these students were forced to go out of the mainstream school system.

