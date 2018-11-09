HC seeks Delhi government response to CS’ plea

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the state government and others to Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash’s plea challenging the fresh breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him by the Assembly.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked the Delhi government, Lt Governor and Delhi Assembly’s committees to file a response to the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on November 27.

Prakash has sought quashing of the breach of privilege proceedings initiated by the Assembly’s Privileges Committee based on complaints by the Question and Reference Committee (QRC) and the Protocol Committee.

He has also challenged the QRC and Protocol Committee.

Earlier in March, the Chief Secretary had challenged breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him by the Assembly panels for skipping a meeting on February 20.

–IANS

