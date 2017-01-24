HC seeks LG’s stand on appointments in rape crisis cell

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Lt Governor’s office whether it intended to make fresh appointments to run rape crisis and other cells or should these cells be shut down in view of allegations of illegal appointment of staff by the DCW.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the Lt Governor to apprise it whether all appointments made by DCW were illegal or only some of them.

The counsel appearing for Lt Governor told the court that not just the appointments but even posts created for the workers by DCW were illegal as they lacked his approval.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal had “no power or authority to arbitrarily, unilaterally, unauthorisedly engage or appoint employees in DCW and should have approached the competent authority if more manpower was needed”, said an affidavit filed by Lt Governor before the court.

The court was hearing a plea filed by 97 employees of DCW seeking direction to DCW to disburse salaries to whose who have not been paid since September last year.

Maliwal has also been an accused in a case of alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of the DCW. The trial court has directed Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi government to further investigate and identify her associates in the crime.

–IANS

gt/rn