HC tells J&J to pay patients Rs 25 lakh compensation each

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Johnson & Johnson to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation each to patients affected by its faulty articular surface replacement (ASR) hip implants.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru’s direction came while hearing Johnson & Johnson’s plea challenging the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s decision asking the company to pay compensation to patients.

In the previous hearing, Johnson & Johnson had said that it was ready to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation each to patients affected by its faulty ASR hip implants.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi informed the Court that Johnson has conducted a verification process and identified some of the patients who are eligible to receive compensation.

Thereafter, the Court directed the company to furnish a list of such patients.

The Court also granted one more week’s time to the government to file its response and listed the matter for for further hearing on May 29.

Johnson & Johnson has said the Centre had no jurisdiction under the Drug and Cosmetics Act to enforce the compensation as determined by the expert committee set up to examine faulty hip implants.

