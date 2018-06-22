HCL acquires Germany-based IT service provider

Noida, June 27 (IANS) HCL Technologies on Wednesday announced the aquisition of Germany-based IT and engineering services provider H&D International Group for an undisclosed sum.

H&D International Group is one of the largest IT service providers in the German automotive industry and operates in over 20 locations globally.

The acquisition will help HCL gain significant front office and delivery capabilities in Germany and further enhance the compan”s domain expertise in the global automotive sector.

“Germany is a critical market for HCL as we continue to expand our business in Europe. We feel the German market is at an inflection point and it is the right time for HCL to expand and make significant investments here,” Ashish Gupta, Corporate Vice President at HCL Technologies, said in a statement.

Wolfsburg-based H&D specialises in IT infrastructure, application services particularly in R&D IT, shop-floor IT and industry 4.0 solutions and has extensive expertise in SAP, computer-aided technologies (CAx), engineering services and customer-specific product development.

“

“By combining H’D’s delivery capabilities with those of HCL, we have an unprecedented opportunity to add tremendous value to the services we provide to support our clien’s’ IT transformation ambitions,” said Bernhard Honigsberg, CEO of the H&D International Group.

H&D’s existing delivery centre in Gifhorn will become part of HCL’s global delivery footprint and will focus on IT and engineering services both in Germany and globally.

–IANS

na/vm