HCL engineer kidnapped for ransom

Ghaziabad, May 25 (IANS) An engineer working with HCL Technology Ltd in Noida has been kidnapped for ransom, police said on Friday.

The police said that Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, did not reach his home till late in the night on Thursday. His wife received a text message from the abductors, demanding Rs 15 lakh as ransom in order to free him.

They warned her not to inform the police and threatened to kill her husband if she did.

But the distraught wife did lodge a complaint with the police, who assured her that her husband would be rescued safely.

“We hope to nab the criminals soon,” said police officer Atish Kumar Singh.

