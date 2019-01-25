HCL net up 19% in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Software major HCL Technologies on Tuesday reported Rs 2,611 crore consolidated net profit for the quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2018-19, registering 19 per cent annual growth from Rs 2,194 crore for the same period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the Noida-based IT firm said consolidated revenue for the quarter under review (Q3) grew 22.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,699 crore from Rs 12,808 crore in the like period a year ago.

Sequentially, net profit rose 2.8 per cent in Q3 from Rs 2,540 crore and revenue 5.6 per cent from Rs 14,861 crore a quarter ago.

Under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), net income rose 7 per cent YoY to $364 million from $340 million a year ago and revenue 10.8 per cent YoY to $2,202 million from $1,988 million a year ago.

Sequentially net income grew marginally 2.1 per cent in Q3 from $357 million and gross revenue 4.9 per cent from $2,099 million.

