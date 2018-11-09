HCL, NetBrain to help firms accelerate network automation

Noida, Nov 12 (IANS) HCL Technologies and US-based network automation solutions provider NetBrain Technologies on Monday launched “HCL NetBot”, a joint technology that offers network visibility and network automation capabilities for enterprise IT teams.

“HCL continues to invest in skills and developing partnerships for next-generation services, addressing transformational needs for customers where the network becomes a key enabler,” said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, IT Services.

At HCL, the DRYiCE division is dedicated to building enterprise-grade, Artificial Intelligence-powered automation products.

“HCL NetBot”, part of the DRYiCE portfolio, automates the complete lifecycle of network devices.

Combined with NetBrain’s dynamic network mapping capabilities, “HCL NetBot” also helps IT teams gain end-to-end visibility across hybrid network environments throughout their network automation journey.

“By incorporating the best features of the HCL NetBot-NetBrain integration, enterprises can generate insights through real-time network visualisation and implement customised automation workflows,” said Lingping Gao, CEO and Chairman of Massachusetts-based NetBrain.

