HCL Tech expands US operations with cybersecurity centre

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) HCL Tech has said it has launched CyberSecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Frisco, Texas.

“The opening of the CSFC represents the next phase in the company’s mission to support secure business growth by providing customers with a single point of contact for the enterprise security lifecycle, from detection to remediation,” the company said.

“The CSFC reflects HCL’s commitment to the state of Texas and the city of Frisco, which have served as strategic partners to technology innovation and expansion,” it added.

