HDFC Q2 standalone net profit up 25%

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Mortgage lender HDFC on Thursday reported a rise of 24.71 per cent in its standalone net profit during the second quarter of 2018-19.

According to HDFC, net profit during the period under review stood at Rs 2,467.08 crore from Rs 1,978.19 crore reported during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The non-banking financial company’s Q2 net interest income grew 19.22 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 9,673.31 crore, from Rs 8,113.64 crore net interest earned during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, as per a regulatory filing at the BSE.

Its total income grew by 24.97 per cent to Rs 11,256.96 crore during the July-September quarter.

