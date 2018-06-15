Head out to Brampton’s free street party on June 22

Summers are short so there is absolutely no reason to be sitting home glued to the television. Why not head out and enjoy some live entertainment and see some real people at a free street party in downtown Brampton on June 22, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.?

‘Party in the Lanes’ will bring three different events to the laneways of downtown Brampton.

Here are the highlights:

• Times Square Fiesta in Daily Times Square (33 Queen St. West) will feature a live DJ, Latin band, and Salsa/Bachata lessons

• Live your life in McArter Lane (27 Main St. North) offers a taste of Germany, Neil Chapman, and Salsa/Bachata/Merengue lessons

• Jazz & Bhangra Festival will take place on George Street South, presented by B-Jazzed and Flower City Bhangra.

These events will include live entertainment, delicious food, local vendors, and much more. – CINEWS