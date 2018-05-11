Health alert issued as infant with measles arrives at Pearson airport

The public is being warned about possible exposure to the measles after a child with the disease recently flew into Pearson International Airport.

Toronto Public Health issued an alert on Monday, May 7 after confirming that a child who returned from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 30 does have the measles. Toronto Health said the child arrived at the airport on Saudia Airlines flight SV0061 around 9:45 a.m.

They’re also warning that anyone who attended pediatric outpatient services at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital on Friday, May 4 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. that they may have been exposed.

The health agency says measles is highly contagious and spreads easily. Health officials added that those who haven’t received two doses of a vaccine for the disease are at risk and that those 12 months of age or younger, women who are pregnant and those with compromised immune systems could get very sick if they come down with the measles.

Toronto Health advises those who think they may have been exposed should be on the lookout for symptoms that include “a high fever, cold-like symptoms (cough/runny nose), sore eyes or sensitivity to light and a red rash lasting four to seven days.”

They’re advising people to check their immunization records. -CINEWS