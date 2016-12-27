Health ministry to set up National Death Registry

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Health Ministry in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will start a National Death Registry for information about each and every death in hospitals across the country.

According to a senior faculty at AIIMS, the aim is to build a data base all all deaths in hospitals for policy makers to have a better understanding of disease outbreaks so as to optimise the resources and health care facilities in respective regions.

AIIMS has already implemented the pilot version of the death registry with the unique feature of having international coding system called the Systematized Nomenclature of Medicine (SNOMED).

–IANS

