HealthifyMe crosses one mn downloads

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Mobile-based health and fitness app HealthifyMe on Wednesday announced it has crossed one million downloads on Google PlayStore.

The app, which is ahead of all the other apps in health and fitness category, has also received $1 million (Rs 6.7 crore) in funding from Dubai-based investor Neelesh Bhatnagar from NB Ventures.

“Hitting one million users is a great validation since most of the growth has happened organically. Our 4.3 rating matters a lot more as it speaks of how much our customers believe in us,” Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe, said in a statement.

The app had earlier received $6 million from IDG, Inventus and Blume Ventures. The fresh funding will be used to hire top leadership and invest in product and technology innovation.

Earlier in the week, HealthifyMe was rated as a “Top of 2016” mobile app by Google and also featured multiple times in the health/fitness category by both Apple and Android.

“I hope we sustain this momentum by crossing 10 million downloads in the next 18 months,” Vashisht said.

HealthifyMe helps its users to incorporate healthy habits in their routine by providing them with customised daily tasks, healthy suggestions for a balanced diet and daily workout plans with videos.

–IANS

