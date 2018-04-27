Healthy Q4 results, auto sales numbers push equity indices higher

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Healthy quarterly earnings and robust automobile sales pushed the key Indian equity indices to trade higher during Wednesday’s mid-afternoon session.

According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in the banking, automobile and FMCG stocks.

At 1.30 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,762.60 points — up 23.25 points or 0.22 per cent — from the previous close of 10,739.35 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,328.91 points, traded at 35,305.92 points — up 145.56 points or 0.41 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,160.36 points.

The Sensex has touched a high of 35,357.15 points and a low of 35,113.53 during the intra-day trade.

The Indian equity markets were closed on Tuesday to observe Maharashtra Day.

On April 30, both the key indices rose on the back of firm global cues along with robust buying in the capital goods, IT and FMCG stocks.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,739.35 points — up 47.05 points or 0.44 per cent — from the previous close.

Similarly, the Sensex made gains. It closed at 35,160.36 points — up 190.66 points or 0.55 per cent — from its previous session’s close.

–IANS

