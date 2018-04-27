Heat wave conditions engulf Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, April 30 (IANS) Narnaul town in Haryana hit a high of 44.3 degrees while Hisar town sizzled at 42.7 degrees on Monday as heat wave conditions were reported in parts of Haryana and Punjab.

The maximum temperatures were two to five degrees above average, Met department officials said here.

The maximum temperature crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark at several places at several places across both states.

Amritsar city in Punjab recorded a high of 42.1 degrees, five degrees above average. Patiala and Ludhiana recorded were at 41.2 and 41.4 degrees respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 40 degrees. Met department officials said heat wave conditions would prevail over the region in the coming days. Some places are likely to experience thunderstorms.

–IANS

js/vd