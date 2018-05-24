Heat wave conditions intensify in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, May 26 (IANS) Heat wave conditions intensified in most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Saturday with most areas reeling under severe heat.

The maximum temperatures, which were already touching 43-45 degrees at several places, went up by one to two degrees Celsius.

Narnaul town in Haryana was the hottest at 46 degrees, while Patiala city in neighbouring Punjab was hot at 45 degrees.

Hisar (45.7), Bhiwani (45.6) and Karnal and Ambala (both 44 degrees) saw an intensified heat wave on Saturday.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 43.6 degrees, the highest so far this summer season.

The maximum temperatures were four to five degrees above average, Met department officials said here.

Amritsar city in Punjab recorded a high of 43.6 degrees, while Ludhiana was hotter at 44.6 degrees.

Met department officials said heat wave conditions would prevail over the region in the coming days and the weather would remain dry.

–IANS

js/vd