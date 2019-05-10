Heat wave continues in Andhra, Telangana

Hyderabad/Amaravati, May 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continued to be in the grip of a heat wave on Saturday with few places sizzling at over 45 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Khammam in Telangana was the hottest place with mercury touching 45.6 degrees Celsius, a huge 6.2 degree above average, said the India Meteorological Department.

Almost all the places in the state recorded maximum temperature above 41 degrees. It was 42.2 in state capital Hyderabad.

In Andhra Pradesh, Jangamaheswarapuram was the hottest place with maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius. Most of the places in Rayalaseema region witnessed severe heat wave conditions with maximum temperature between 43 and 44 degrees. Parts of coastal Andhra were relatively cool with maximum temperature of 35-37 degrees.

According to Telugu media reports, the heat wave conditions in Andhra Pradesh have so far claimed 20 lives. However, there was no official confirmation of this figure.

The state Health Department stated that 400 people were so far treated for heat stroke in various government-run hospitals. According to officials, all the affected were recovering.

Andhra’s Principal Secretary, Health, Poonam Malakondaiah, directed the personnel in primary health centres and hospitals to take all necessary steps to provide immediate relief to those suffering sunstroke. She asked the officials to keep ORS packets and medicines ready in all primary health centres and hospitals.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued thunderstorm warning for coastal Andhra. Thunderstorm with gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour is very likely at isolated places in coastal Andhra.

–IANS

