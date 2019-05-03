Heat wave grips Andhra Pradesh, mercury crosses 45 degrees

Amaravati, May 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh was in the grip of severe heat wave on Sunday with many places sizzling at over 45 degree Celsius as mercury rose sharply as an after-effect of cyclone ‘Fani’, officials said.

According to Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) of Andhra Pradesh, 52 places recorded maximum temperature above 45 degrees while in 127 places, it was above 44 degrees.

Vijayawada was the hottest place with mercury rising to 45.6 degrees Celsius while Polavaram in West Godavari district recorded 45.5 degrees.

More than 200 ‘mandals’ or revenue blocks were reeling under severe heat wave conditions. Authorities have sounded an alert and advised people to take all precautions.

A farmer couple died of sunstroke in Thallarevu mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday, officials said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the unusual rise in temperatures to after-effect of ‘Fani’ which hit the Odisha coast on Friday. The cyclone has taken away humidity from the climate resulting in dry weather and sharp increase in temperatures, the IMD officials said.

Neighbouring Telangana was also in the grip of heat wave with Khammam recording maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees.

The severe heat wave conditions impacted the normal life in both the states. Streets were deserted in many places as people preferred to remain indoors, especially in the afternoon, to escape the blazing sun.

The IMD has warned that severe heat wave conditions will continue in parts of both the states till May 7.

Many places in Telangana recorded maximum temperature of over 43 degrees. Bhadrachalam experienced intense heat at 44.8 degrees while it was 44.4 in Ramagundam and 44 in Nalgonda.

Hyderabad had the lowest maximum temperature in Telangana at 41.5 degrees Celsius, still 2.3 degree above average.

“Severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and heat wave conditions prevailed at a few places over remaining parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” the IMD said.

According to Skymetweather, a private company that provides weather forecasts, dry weather is prevailing over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Winds blowing over the region are currently northerly and northwesterly in nature and are dry.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over northern parts of Telangana. This will also act as a factor in causing rise in temperatures over Telangana and many other parts of south India,” it said.

–IANS

ms/vd