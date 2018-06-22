Heat wave, high humidity continues in UP

Lucknow, June 25 (IANS) Heat wave conditions and high humidity continued across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, according to the weather office.

The mercury in many parts of Bundelkhand touched up to 46 degrees Celsius in the past 48-hours and the humidity levels very high in many regions, including central Uttar Pradesh or the Avadh region.

In the last 24-hours, Allahabad was the hottest in the state recording a maximum of 44.7 degrees Celsius followed by Sultanpur with 42.6 degrees and Lucknow 42.3 degrees.

The minimum temperature in the state capital was 29.8 degrees celsius, which was three degrees above the normal temperature recorded in this season.

Owing to the extreme heat wave conditions and delayed monsoons, the district administration in Lucknow has already extended the summer vacations by two days.

According to Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma, the decision was taken in the interest of the school children.

The schools will open on July 2 for classes two to nine. But vacations will be extended if the mercury does not come down and rains do not take place.

Adding to the woes are the incessant power cuts in many places in the state.

In the state capital, power outages peaked in the past 10 days.

Power minister Shrikant Sharma, despite assurances that power scenario will improve considerably, has failed miserably to do anything concrete, the opposition has said.

Subhash Kahsyap, a retired Army officer residing in Indiranagar, Lucknow, says he has not seen such a “poor power scenario” in the past 10 years.

–IANS

md/ksk