Heather Locklear hospitalised for psychiatric evaluation

Los Angeles, June 19 (IANS) Actress Heather Locklear was hospitalised and is reportedly undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

She was hospitalised on Sunday, the authorities confirmed to variety.com.

Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both the sheriff’s office and fire department responded to a call of a “medical emergency” at around 3.50 p.m. on Sunday at the 4900 block of Summit View Drive.

She was then transferred to a hospital for further treatment.

According to tmz.com, Locklear’s mother called 911, claiming the actress was acting erratically and threatening self-harm. While Kuredjian could not confirm if the caller was a family member, he did say that it was not the patient who placed the call.

According to reports, Locklear was transferred to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. As of right now, the incident is being ruled as medical, not criminal, and Locklear is currently not being charged on any counts.

The actress is known for films like “The Perfect Man”, “Flirting With Forty”, “Uptown Girls” and “Money Talks”.

–IANS

