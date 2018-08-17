Heather Locklear returns to social media

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) “Dynasty” star Heather Locklear, who was on a social media break amid her legal and personal struggles, has returned to the online platforms for the first time in four months.

The 56-year-old took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of her Maltese dog Mister, who was seen resting in Locklear’s arms and sporting a pair of sunglasses, reports foxnews.com.

She captioned it “Sun shining day.”

The post was the first since April 13.

Locklear was arrested in February after an alleged confrontation with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. The “Melrose Place” actress then allegedly attacked officers who were responding to the incident, and then last month, Locklear was hospitalised following an alleged overdose.

–IANS

sim/rb/bg