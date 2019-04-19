Heatwave conditions in Delhi, no respite likely soon

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Delhi witnessed heatwave conditions on Wednesday with the temperature recorded at 41.7 degrees Celsius, and people must brace for hot and dry days ahead as weather forecasters rule out possibility of any rain till end of this month.

Central parts of the country also saw mercury levels soaring high on Wednesday as highest temperature was registered at 45 degrees Celsius in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Maharashtra’s Brahmapuri.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperature in the national capital touched 41.7 degrees mark — four notches above the season’s average.

At the weather observatory in Palam, maximum temperature was recorded at 43 degrees Celsius, as per the private forecaster Skymet.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature was 40.3 degrees Celsius.

While the IMD has predicted cloudy sky in Delhi on Thursday, rains are unlikely.

Skymet said the western disturbance over the northwest Rajasthan may cause duststorms and thunderstorms in Rajasthan and parts of Haryana and Punjab — but not in Delhi.

It may, however, aggravate air pollution in Delhi due to dust from Rajasthan, said Mahesh Palawat, director at Skymet.

“The weather in Delhi would be hot and dry for next many days. There will not be any respite from heatwave at least until this month. There could be light rains in many parts of the northern states but Delhi is unlikely to get any,” he said.

“Duststorm in Rajasthan may bring dust to Delhi, which would lead to increase in (Particulate Matter) PM10 level during next 2-3 days.”

Heatwave conditions in the central parts of the country are likely to be more punishing as temperature is expected to remain to the tune of 42-45 degrees Celsius for a week.

