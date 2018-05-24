Heatwave conditions likely to persist in Delhi

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) It was a clear Saturday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, said the Met Office, and added that heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the city.

“Heat wave conditions are very likely to persist over some parts of the city,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 45 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 27 per cent.

Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 43.6 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

