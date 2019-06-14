Heatwave kills 29 more in Bihar, death toll up to 78

Patna, June 17 (IANS) Severe heatwave killed 29 more people in Bihar in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll over the past two days to 78, official said on Monday. However unofficially, the heatwave has claimed more than 150 lives in across a dozen districts.

Deaths were reported from Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui districts, where temperatures hovered around 45 degrees Celsius on June 15 and 16.

According to the State Disaster Management Department website, some 78 deaths had been recorded till 11 a.m. on Monday. Of these, Aurangabad recorded 33 deaths, Gaya 31, Nawada 12 and Jamui 2.

Additional Health Director of Magadh range Dr Vijay Kumar said that nearly 150 people had been admitted in government-run hospitals in Gaya, Aurangabad and Nawada, while dozens were being treated at primary health centres in the three districts.

The state Health Department on Monday sent a team of doctors to the worst-hit Aurangabad and Gaya districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the victims.

The government has also issued a heat alert in the wake of the rising death toll and advised people to take care while going outside during day time.

