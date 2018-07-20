Heavy rain alert in China

Beijing, July 23 (IANS) The Chinese Met office has issued an yellow alert for rainstorms following Typhoon Ampil making landfall in Shanghai.

Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, Jiangsu and Shandong have been battered by heavy rain in the 24-hours since Sunday noon, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said in a statement.

The rainstorms will also hit Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Qinghai and Sichuan, Xinhua news agency reported.

There could be up to 240mm per hour of rainfall in some regions of Guangxi, Hainan, Jiangsu and Shandong, the NMC said.

Ampil is 10th typhoon to hit China in 2018. It is expected to reach east China’s Shandong Province around Monday noon before moving further north, the Met said.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red for most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

