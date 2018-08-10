Heavy rain alert in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 15 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha for the next two days.

According to the IMD, the well marked low-pressure area has concentrated into a depression.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over Nayagarh, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapara, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Rayagada, Sonepur, Baragarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh districts in south Odisha.

The state government has put the district collectors on alert.

The East Coast Railway has asked its employees to remain vigilant to possible flooding of tracks at different places.

A release from the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said even though the state experienced heavy rainfall, all the major rivers were flowing below the danger level and there was no threat of floods.

