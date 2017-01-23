Heavy rain and snow forecast for J&K

Srinagar, Jan 23 (IANS) A foggy morning with cheek blushing chill prevented pedestrians and motorists from venturing out early on Monday as Jammu and Kashmir braced for another spell of heavy rain and snowfall, the weather office said.

The regional Met office said the new spell of widespread rain and snowfall was likely to start from Monday night and last till January 26.

“Snowfall could be heavy in the higher reaches while rain and moderate snowfall would occur in the plains,” said a Met official.

The 40-day long ‘Chillai Kalan’ was expected to end on January 30, which would mark rise in both day and night temperatures in the valley.

The minimum temperature was recorded at minus 4.1 in Srinagar, minus 7.1 in Pahalgam and minus 8.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg.

Leh in Ladakh region was at minus 8.7.

Jammu city was at 7.5, Katra 8.9, Batote 3.0, Bannihal minus 0.1 and Bhaderwah was at minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

sq/in