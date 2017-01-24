Heavy rain in Balochistan kills 7

Islamabad, Jan 24 (IANS) At least seven persons died and five others were injured in separate rain-related accidents in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Tuesday, a media report said.

A woman and a child died after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Zhob district of the province, Dawn said.

Separately in Kharotabad district, a woman was killed and five others were injured in another roof collapse incident.

In Chamman district, four people were killed following their vehicle was swept away by flood water.

The Balochistan government has issued a travel advisory, asking residents to avoid unnecessary travelling in some areas which are likely to be hit by flash floods.

The residents were also advised not to cross seasonal streams on foot or vehicles as the streams are feared to swell due to flood water.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has directed the provincial disaster management authority to provide rescue and relief to the affected people.

He also put administration in affected districts and towns on high alert to combat any untoward situation.

Local weather office said that heavy downpour will continue in the province over the next 24 hours.

–IANS

ahm/vm