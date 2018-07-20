Heavy rainfall warning in five Bengal districts in 48 hours

Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) The Met officials on Sunday warned of spells of thundershowers accompanied by strong winds in five West Bengal districts even as moderate rain lashed parts of Kolkata and adjoining suburbs since morning.

According to the regional Meteorological Department, depression over the Bay of Bengal near the state’s coastline will maintain its intensity for the next 12 hours, causing a downpour in the Gangetic West Bengal over the next two days.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-19 cm) is likely over the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Hoogly, West Midnapore, and Jhargram on Sunday. Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore districts are likely to receive heavy rains on Monday,” G.K. Das, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre of the Regional Meteorological Centre said in a release here.

The sky above Kolkata and adjoining areas was overcast since morning, with mild rain witnessed at regular intervals.

The department said that wind speeds up to 65 kmph will blow along and off the West Bengal and Odisha coastlines for the next 24 hours.

“The sea condition will be rough to very rough along Odisha, Bengal and Bangladesh coastline for 48 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in these areas,” the officer added.

–IANS

