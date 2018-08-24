Heavy rainfall warning issued in 9 districts of Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 25 (IANS) After a few spells of moderate rain and thundershowers, Met officials on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall in almost nine districts of Gangetic West Bengal in the next two days and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

“Heavy rainfall (711 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places over South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, West Bardhaman, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura and Purulia district of Gangetic West Bengal,” Met officials said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the northern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas, a low-pressure area has formed over the coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

“Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height. The system is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours,” they said.

The relative humidity in the affected areas is from 87-91 per cent. The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours is almost 5 mm.

The maximum temperature was around 34.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the average and the minimum was 27.6 degrees Celsius, a degree above the average.

Due to the low pressure in the coastal areas, fishermen in the deep sea have been advised to return and others have been advised not to venture into the sea from August 26-27.

