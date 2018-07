New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) As many as 24 incoming flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here on Monday evening following heavy rains, officials said.

An IGIA official said the diversions took place between 8.45 p.m. and 9.45 p.m.

“Till 9.45 p.m., 24 flights have been diverted due to the bad weather condition and subsequent congestion,” the official told IANS.

–IANS

