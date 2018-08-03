Heavy rains halt Kinner Kailash pilgrimage in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 8 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday temporarily halted the Kinner Kailash pilgrimage, dedicated to Lord Shiva’s 79-foot vertical rock Shiva Lingam.

“The yatra has been stopped indefinitely due to continuous heavy rains that have triggered flash floods and landslides in the area,” an official told IANS.

A 60-year-old devotee, Sanjay, from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, died during the pilgrimage, he said.

The Indian Army has rescued as many as 100 persons from different locations en route to the Kinner Kailash, which is at a height of around 6,050 m above sea level.

Many pilgrims were stranded in the Ganesh Park area near Kinner Kailash.

The pilgrimage will conclude on August 11 if the weather permits.

Every year several pilgrims set out for the arduous trek to the Himalayas to have a view of the Mount Kailash, known as the winter abode of Lord Shiva.

–IANS

