Heavy rains in Himachal trigger landslides, snap road links

Shimla, Aug 7 (IANS) Heavy rains continued in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday with hundreds stranded across the state due to landslides and snapped road links.

The government has ordered closure of all primary and senior secondary in Kangra district for three days.

The district has been experiencing heavy rains for the past three days.

There were reports of 92 link-road closures in the interiors of Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts, hampering movement of traffic.

The airports in Bhuntar, near Kullu, and Gaggal, near Dharamsala, were closed due to poor visibility.

“All flights remained grounded,” an official at the Kullu airport told IANS.

Dharamsala town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 116 mm. Kangra saw 79.9 mm, Palampur 55 mm and Mandi 41 mm.

More rains are in store, the Met office said here.

“Precipitation occurred at most places in the state with very heavy rainfall in Kangra district in the past 24 hours,” an official said.

Shimla saw 27.1 mm of rainfall.

