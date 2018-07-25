Heavy rains lash Delhi, NCR

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday morning bringing respite from the humid conditions and bringing down the mercury.

Weather officials predicted more spells of rain throughout the day. Till 8.30 a.m., the city recorded 4.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours and the relative humidity was 93 per cent.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

It was a heavily cloudy morning. The rain started at around 7 a.m. and several parts of the city were waterlogged.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day. There may be spells of light to moderate rain in most parts of the city,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

–IANS

vv/in