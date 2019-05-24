Hectic lobbying for ministerial berths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (IANS) Lobbying for ministerial berths has intensified in Odisha, with the newly elected Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik giving finishing touches to his Cabinet ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Patnaik, along with his Cabinet members, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth consecutive term at the Exhibition Ground here on Wednesday.

In the meanwhile, the ministerial hopefuls are thronging Naveen Niwas, the Chief Minister’s residence.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sources said Patnaik would play a balancing act by inducting some new faces and some old and experienced hands in his new Council of Ministers.

Speculation is also rife that more number of women may get inducted in the Cabinet as Patnaik is advocating 33 per cent reservation in the Assembly and Parliament. There are seven women MPs from Odisha in the 17th Lok Sabha.

“Our party chief has always laid stress on women. However, allocation of the ministerial berth is the sole discretion of the Chief Minister. Whatever responsibilities will be given to me, I will perform my best,” said Snehangini Chhuria, who was a minister in the last government.

Senior BJD leader and outgoing Minister Prafulla Mallick said: “Forming the Council of Ministers is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. So, there is no point lobbying for a ministerial berth.”

