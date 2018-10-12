Hefner’s jacket, iconic black silk pajamas to be auctioned off

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) A year after Hugh Hefner passed away, fans will get the opportunity to purchase pieces from the Playboy founders estate.

Beginning on November 30, items belonging to Hefner, including his iconic black silk pajamas, red smoking jacket, and white captain’s hat  which the businessman was often photographed wearing  will be up for sale in a two-day auction by Julien’s, reports people.com.

The Playboy founder’s symbolic jacket is estimated to sell for $5,000, while his pajamas are likely worth $1,000 to $2,000.

All proceeds from the auction will go to The Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, which was established in 1964 to advocate for civil liberties and rights.

“Whether it was building his company into one of the most recognizable global brands in history or standing up for social, sexual and civil rights causes, my father lived an extraordinary life as a publishing, social and cultural pioneer and left a legacy that his Foundation will perpetuate,” Hefner’s daughter, Christie  who is now the President of his foundation  said in a statement.

“We are very proud to announce that 100 percent of the auction proceeds will benefit the Foundation that works to advance his life’s commitment to individual rights in a free society,” she added.

Other items of Hefner’s up for sale include one of his signature pipes, a complete set of bound Playboy magazines (estimated to be worth $20,000  $40,000), an original Playboy Club key, his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star from the mansion, and his Playboy logo cufflinks.

An exhibition of the pieces will also be available to the public for a four-day showing, beginning on November 26.

–IANS

nv/