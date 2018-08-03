Heidi Klum soaks up sun in Sardinia

Rome, Aug 5 (IANS) Model Heidi Klum flaunted her svelte figure in palm leaf print bikini while soaking up the sun in Sardinia.

Klum wore a daring palm leaf print bikini at Porto Cervo, Sardinia on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Drawing attention to her toned abs, her swimwear featured a spaghetti-strap bikini top which accentuated her ample cleavage.

She continued to showcase her enviable figure as she slipped on a pair of matching bikini bottoms which highlighted her lean legs and posterior while wading through the crystal clear water.

She accessorised her beach attire by layering a number of long silver pendants over one-another and wore a pair of oversized shades.

–IANS

nn/rb