Held ‘informal’ talks with Sushma, was offered sweets: Qureshi

Bishkek, May 22 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had an “informal dialogue” with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in the Kyrgyz capital on Wednesday, the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

“Today (I) met Sushma Ji. She had a complaint that we sometimes talk in a bitter manner. She brought sweets today so we could also speak sweetly,” Qureshi was quoted as saying by the Foreign Office, reported Dawn.com

“We made it clear to her that we want all the matters resolved through dialogue, and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said in his very first speech that if India takes one step forward, we would take two steps forward.

“Even today we are ready for a dialogue,” he added.

The interaction came at the end of a two-day SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting. They were initially scheduled to meet on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last September, but India had cancelled the meeting, a day after agreeing.

