Helen Flanagan gives birth to second child
Glasgow, June 24 (IANS) “Coronation Street” actress Helen Flanagan, who portrays Rosie Webster in the show, has given birth to her second child.
The new baby was delivered on Friday at a hospital here.
Taking to her Helen Flanagan Instagram account, the actress announced the news to fans and shared pictures of her newborn, reports dailystar.co.uk.
The 27-year-old revealed that she and her fiance, footballer Scott Sinclair, have named their daughter Delilah Ruby.
Flanagan, who is also mother to 2-year-old Matilda, wrote: “I had a very quick labour, a water birth with just gas and air. I’m absolutely besotted, so in love. I feel so blessed to have our healthy baby girl and I feel good after my labour.”
She thanked all the midwives at the hospital, where Matilda also came to visit her baby sister.
The actress posted a picture of Matilda grinning as she held the little one.
“So lucky. Matilda was very quiet at the hospital,” Flanagan wrote alongside a smiley face emoji.
Fans were quick to offer their best wishes.
The couple had got engaged last month when the Celtic footballer proposed in Disneyland Paris.
–IANS
rb/bg