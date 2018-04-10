Helen Mirren has ‘confronted’ death

Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Helen Mirren says she has accepted that death is a part of life.

“As much a part of life as anything else, (death can’t be ignored). We are all headed in that direction, sorry to tell you! It’s gonna happen. So one might as well confront it, and what better time to confront it than the latter part of your life?” femalefirst.co.uk quoted the 72-year-old as saying.

“As you travel through life, you do realise that you lose friends and colleagues and death becomes a part of your life and that happens at every age. It’s not just what happens to older people,” she added.

However, the actress has not spent much time thinking about what happens to a person when they die.

“I have no concept of the afterlife. I’m not into that sort of thing. No. Neither were my parents, actually.”

