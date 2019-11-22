Helen Mirren: I’m incredibly trusting

Los Angeles, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Helen Mirren says she is incredibly trusting as she finds being “constantly suspicious” very exhausting.

“It is easy to abuse people’s trust. I think the default position for humans is to be trusting. I’m incredibly trusting. My husband gets very cross sometimes because I am very, very trusting,” Mirren said.

“But it seems to me it’s a much more pleasurable way to live your life than being constantly suspicious of people and their motivations. Are they telling the truth? Should it really be costing that much money? Are they cheating me on this bill? You know, it’s exhausting. It’s much better just to be trusting and, yes, occasionally it comes back and bites you on the b*m. But mostly, actually, people are very, very decent,” she added.

On the work front, Mirren is looking forward to the release of “The Good Liar”, which also stars Ian McKellen. Warner Bros. Pictures will release “The Good Liar” in India on November 29.

Directed by Bill Condon, the film is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Nicholas Searle. It tells the story of con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellen), who meets wealthy widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) on a dating website.

The film shows the tension and drama that arise when things turn more intense than just a simple con job.

–IANS

sug/