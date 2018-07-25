‘Helicopter Eela’ gets new release date

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Kajol’s “Helicopter Eela”, which was slated to release on September 14, will now hit the screens on September 7.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor, Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol’s son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, “Eela” will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

The new release date was announced via a statement.

“Fooled you… coming on September 7 now,” Kajol also posted on Twitter.

–IANS

