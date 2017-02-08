‘Hello world’, Shahid introduces daughter on social media

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has finally shared a photograph of his five-month-old daughter Misha Kapoor on social media.

Shahid on Wednesday shared a black-and-white photograph of his daughter along with his wife Mira Rajput, on Instagram.

In the image, Mira is seen hugging the baby and kissing her cheek, while Misha is looking towards the camera.

“Hello world,” Shahid captioned the image.

Shahid and Mira welcomed their first child with utmost joy in August last year. The name of the duo’s daughter is an amalgam of her parents’ name.

Shahid and Mira, who have a 12-year age gap, tied the knot in New Delhi in 2015. They reportedly met due to their connect with the religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film “Padmavati”, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

–IANS

